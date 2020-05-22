Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 39,202 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 39,202 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

