Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 633,566.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

