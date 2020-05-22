Cantor Fitzgerald Increases cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Price Target to $1.80

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for cbdMD’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

Get cbdMD alerts:

YCBD opened at $1.55 on Monday. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 530,758 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in cbdMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in cbdMD by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 406,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in cbdMD by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 229,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in cbdMD by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares during the last quarter.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.