Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,276.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,329.56. The company has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

