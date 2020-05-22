CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He Purchases 438,932 Shares

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 438,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $899,810.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,709.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Wei-Wu He acquired 86,265 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $225,151.65.

On Friday, March 27th, Wei-Wu He acquired 6,880 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,379.20.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Wei-Wu He acquired 196,398 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $381,012.12.

On Thursday, March 19th, Wei-Wu He acquired 234,488 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,146.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Wei-Wu He bought 264,192 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $396,288.00.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.81. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,638,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,947,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. BidaskClub downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

