Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chiyoda Corporation engages in the provision of engineering services. Its operating segment consists of Engineering and Other segments. Engineering segment provides industrial machinery consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services. Other segment deals with temporary staffing, information technology and travel services. Chiyoda Corporation is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. “

Get Casio Computer alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHYCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casio Computer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casio Computer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casio Computer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Casio Computer stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Casio Computer has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $608.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.14.

About Casio Computer

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casio Computer (CHYCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.