CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Director Purchases $258,450.00 in Stock

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $258,450.00.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. CBTX Inc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBTX. ValuEngine cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CBTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 1,378.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CBTX by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 139,331 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CBTX by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

