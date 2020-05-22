Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 184

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 172 ($2.26) to GBX 184 ($2.42) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

CEY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.46) to GBX 131 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.25 ($2.09).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 174.60 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.79. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.32 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.15 ($2.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.46.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

