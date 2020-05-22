CES Energy Solutions Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$315.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,524,679.06.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

