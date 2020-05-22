Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX opened at $86.56 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

