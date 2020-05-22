Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Intuit stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

