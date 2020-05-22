Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.97.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $34.98 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

