Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 95 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of HSY opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,347 shares of company stock worth $493,657. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

