Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 21.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 11.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,236,000 after purchasing an additional 334,721 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 22.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 45.6% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,462,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 770,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 40.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.