Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 320,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,041,000 after buying an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.