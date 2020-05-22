Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 38,462.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,030,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Danaher stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,564,444 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

