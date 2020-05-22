Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

Intuit stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

