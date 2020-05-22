Cheetah Mobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,482 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,294% compared to the average volume of 178 call options.

CMCM opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cheetah Mobile by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cheetah Mobile currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.