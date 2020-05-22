Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders Sells 300 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total transaction of $142,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $473.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $324.31 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.41.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

