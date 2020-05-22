China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5134 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This is a positive change from China Life Insurance’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

China Life Insurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. China Life Insurance has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Life Insurance to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.28.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. Research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFC. ValuEngine downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.