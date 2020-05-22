Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

CHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.16. The stock has a market cap of $467.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

