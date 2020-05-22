Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHR. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.83 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of $467.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.16.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

