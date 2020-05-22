CIBC Cuts Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $35.00

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $54.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a buy rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.42 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

