CIBC Lowers Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$8.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CERV. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on Cervus Equipment and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Shares of TSE CERV opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of C$4.73 and a 12 month high of C$13.15. The company has a market cap of $110.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.52.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.