CIBC Trims Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Target Price to C$5.00

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MR.UN stock opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.61 and a one year high of C$8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.93, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.