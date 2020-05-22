Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Update

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 428,851 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 758.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 623.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

