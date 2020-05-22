Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

