Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 244.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,791 shares of company stock worth $3,385,449 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

