Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 2,226 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11,130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

