Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $455,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

