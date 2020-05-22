Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 123 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

