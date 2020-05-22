Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 210 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

