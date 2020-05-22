Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 502 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM opened at $88.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

