Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $237,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $53.61 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

