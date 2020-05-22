CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 12th.

CLSK opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CleanSpark stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.50% of CleanSpark as of its most recent SEC filing.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

