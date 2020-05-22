Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

