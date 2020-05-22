Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 197.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 87.1% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 2,830 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.19. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.