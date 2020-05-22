Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 20,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00. Insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,150 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $7.87 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.