Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Lowered to GBX 2,230

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target dropped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,330 ($30.65) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target (down from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,435 ($32.03).

Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,830.50 ($24.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,907.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,343.36.

In other news, insider Reto Francioni acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57). Insiders have acquired 226,672 shares of company stock worth $421,722,759 in the last 90 days.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

