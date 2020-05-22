Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 2.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99, approximately 615,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,152,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,217 shares of company stock worth $160,890 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $12,135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 1,486,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 1,179,310 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

