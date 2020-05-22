Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €3.00 ($3.49) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.34 ($5.05).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €3.29 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 1-year high of €7.95 ($9.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.71.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

