COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR’s (CFRUY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFRUY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Monday. AlphaValue lowered shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

CFRUY opened at $5.50 on Monday. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

