Comparing McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) & Red Violet (OTCMKTS:RDVT)

McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get McorpCX alerts:

McorpCX has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McorpCX and Red Violet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McorpCX $3.24 million 0.32 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A Red Violet $30.29 million 6.99 -$11.08 million N/A N/A

McorpCX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Violet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of McorpCX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for McorpCX and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares McorpCX and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McorpCX -32.17% -79.80% -66.39% Red Violet -32.97% -15.92% -13.66%

About McorpCX

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for McorpCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McorpCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.