Comparing The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NYSE:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -43.80% -18.76% -5.32% The GEO Group 6.11% 17.43% 4.06%

Volatility and Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medalist Diversified REIT and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.80%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.9%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and The GEO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 0.99 -$3.02 million N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.55 $166.60 million $2.75 4.08

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

