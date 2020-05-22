Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,368.81 ($18.01).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,169 ($15.38) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,247.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,665.34.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8973.0002148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

