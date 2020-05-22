COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

