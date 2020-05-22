Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.47.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.73 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

