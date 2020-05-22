Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH raised its stake in Alphabet by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 11,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 72,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,148,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,276.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,329.56. The stock has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.