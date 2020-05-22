ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 178 ($2.34) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 167 ($2.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 182 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206.30 ($2.71).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

LON CTEC opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). On average, analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dr John McAdam purchased 23,181 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May purchased 25,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.