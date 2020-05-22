Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Donald (Don) McLay Buys 82,986 Shares

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay purchased 82,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.93 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,155,994.98 ($819,854.60).

Donald (Don) McLay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Donald (Don) McLay purchased 15,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.41 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of A$186,150.00 ($132,021.28).

On Tuesday, March 17th, Donald (Don) McLay purchased 10,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$20.56 ($14.58) per share, with a total value of A$205,610.00 ($145,822.70).

On Monday, February 24th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 13,777 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$37.56 ($26.64), for a total transaction of A$517,464.12 ($366,995.83).

Shares of CCP opened at A$14.50 ($10.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $796.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$26.76. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 1-year low of A$6.01 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of A$37.99 ($26.94).

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

